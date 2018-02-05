Trump Writes Little Girl a Letter and Gets Crap for it From the Press

A child, Ava Olsen, witnessed a school shooting and was deeply traumatized by it. She wrote President Trump a letter. She got a signed response:

Schools are places where children learn and grow with their friends. Their halls should be free of fear. It is my goal as President to make sure that children in America grow up in safe environments, giving them the best opportunity to realize their full potential. I will continue to focus on protecting Americans and improving the safety of our Nation. Mrs. Trump and I hold you close in our hearts,” it continued. “We hope you always remember that no matter what may happen, there are so many people in your life who love you, support you, and want to see you fulfill all your dreams.”

A heartwarming story, right? Well.

The Washington Post, which wrote an article about this, obvioiusly had other ideas in mind.

First, the comparison to the sainted Barack Obama:

Letters from ordinary Americans were central to the daily life of former president Barack Obama, who read 10 of them each night and often sent personal handwritten responses. Trump’s spokeswoman wouldn’t say how many letters the president reads or whether he contributes to the typed replies that bear his name, but she noted that “the president plays a role in correspondence that have been elevated to his desk,” as Ava’s was.

Now, how do we know Obama read ten letters a day? BECAUSE HIS WHITE HOUSE TOLD US SO, that’s how.

Do you believe that he took that much time out of his day, every day, to do that? I certainly don’t. But of course, Obama wouldn’t lie about such things.

But then the hook for the story. Gun control.

“He didn’t say how he could keep kids safe,” Ava told her mom. So on Jan. 8, she sat down to write another letter.

Ahh. See, even this little second grader has got Trump figured out. He doesn’t want to solve the problem! Meanwhile, the slaughter continues . . .

Then two weeks later, in Kentucky, police say another teenager at another school fired another gun, killing two students and wounding a dozen others. At the White House, press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters that Trump believed all Americans deserved to be safe in their schools and communities. “Students fearing for their lives while they’re attempting to get an education is unacceptable,” Sanders said, but she offered no specific plans the administration had to stop school shootings. In South Carolina, Ava heard nothing about the carnage in Kentucky. Her mom didn’t mention the news and kept the TV turned off. She didn’t want her to daughter to know.

That Trump. Trying to BS a second grader that he wants to stop school shootings when he actually doesn’t care that second graders get killed.

Wait a second. I’m wondering, did the press ever dig up any letters from Obama to a kid saying, “If you like your pediatrician, you can keep your pediatrician”?